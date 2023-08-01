AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.46. 137,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,553. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average of $177.87.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

