AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 38.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $188.23. 74,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average of $177.87. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.