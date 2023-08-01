Barclays Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $35.46. 6,499,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.