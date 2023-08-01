Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.2% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10,365.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,825,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $507,173,000 after acquiring an additional 487,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $463.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,352,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

