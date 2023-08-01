Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,677. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

