Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,588. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $949.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

