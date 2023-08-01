BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 113,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,302. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

