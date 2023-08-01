Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Brightcove has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.03-$0.10 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.04–$0.01 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Brightcove has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $184.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Debevoise acquired 14,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,111.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,318 shares of company stock worth $362,496 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

