Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Everi as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Stock Performance

Everi stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 69,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

