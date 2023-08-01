Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,095 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,173 shares of company stock worth $1,114,788. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.08. 308,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

