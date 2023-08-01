Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,679 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $230,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $81,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

CHDN traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 62,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.11.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

