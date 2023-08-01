Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,086. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.