Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165,906 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 61,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,257. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

