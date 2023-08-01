Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,932 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,150. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.64%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

