Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,611 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

SAIA traded up $6.27 on Tuesday, reaching $429.41. 93,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,096. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.