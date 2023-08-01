Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,339 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 141,458 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,246. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.79. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

