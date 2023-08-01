Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,278. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

