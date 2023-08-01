Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 344,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,804. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

