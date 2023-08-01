Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 264,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $610,000.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowlero Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOWL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE BOWL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 211,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,166. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Bowlero

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

