Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,096,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,216,000 after buying an additional 176,058 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. 22,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

