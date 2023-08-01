Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYM stock traded down $5.16 on Tuesday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 787,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -164.37 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

