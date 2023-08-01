Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in PDF Solutions by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. 7,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,533.00 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $48.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

