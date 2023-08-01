Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,641 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.