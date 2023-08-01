Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $39,776,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tidewater by 2,068.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 441,550 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 342,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 867.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 272,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at $9,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TDW traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,845. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,026,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,708,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

