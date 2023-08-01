California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

CRC stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 56,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,635. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of California Resources by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

