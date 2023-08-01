California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

California Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CRC traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 107,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in California Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 255,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

