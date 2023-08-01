Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after buying an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,813,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. 350,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,754. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

