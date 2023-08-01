Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $463.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,352,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.95 and its 200 day moving average is $307.22.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

