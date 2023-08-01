Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 213,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,950. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

