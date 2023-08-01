ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.
Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,845 shares in the company, valued at $22,391,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 212,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,147 over the last three months.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.