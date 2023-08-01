ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,845 shares in the company, valued at $22,391,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 212,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,147 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

