Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,912,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,958,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912,939 shares in the company, valued at $123,958,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,218.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,475 shares of company stock valued at $35,606,669. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,431. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

