CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.