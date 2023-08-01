Compass Point Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Compass Point from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Navient will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

