Compass Point Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Compass Point from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.
Navient Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 12.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Navient
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
