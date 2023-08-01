Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 2.68% of Consolidated Water worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 723.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,434. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Consolidated Water Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.