Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 742.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Copart by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Copart by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,185,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409 over the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 288,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,548. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

