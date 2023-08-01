DA Davidson Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $34.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.95. 5,938,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

