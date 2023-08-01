Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.00 million-$61.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.24 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 153,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58, a PEG ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

