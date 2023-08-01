DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $154.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.94.

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in DexCom by 59.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

