Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $127.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.54. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $108.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 287,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.