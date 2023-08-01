DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.10, but opened at $37.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 1,185,795 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. Stephens initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,789.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 15.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $32,287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,675,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

