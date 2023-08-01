Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.27 to $2.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $8.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.72. Eaton has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $219.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

