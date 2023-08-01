Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $8.78 on Tuesday, hitting $214.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.72. Eaton has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.