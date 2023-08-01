Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.50. 399,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,268. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.08.

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

