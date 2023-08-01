Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.47. 380,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $484.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

