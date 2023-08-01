Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 714.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.02. 158,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.64. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

