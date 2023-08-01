Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 212,451 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 3,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

UPS traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.46. 481,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

