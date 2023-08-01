Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.