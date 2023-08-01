Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tesla by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 973,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $201,974,000 after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.26. 27,803,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,911,438. The stock has a market cap of $835.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

