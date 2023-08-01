Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,446 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of Rubicon Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubicon Technologies by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubicon Technologies

In other Rubicon Technologies news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich purchased 240,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $100,864.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,531.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 3,716,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Rubicon Technologies from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Further Reading

