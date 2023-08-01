Edge Capital Group LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 140.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 112,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 199.41%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

